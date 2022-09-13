Sachin Tendulkar remembers Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: On Shane Warne’s birthday, Sachin Tendulkar remembers the legendary Australian leg-spinner with whom he had many battles on the field and shared a warm friendship off-field.

Warne would have turned 53 years old today had he not shockingly died earlier this year. An illustrious career spanning from 1991 to 2007 and many memorable wickets; the Australian cricketer is fondly recollected as the Rajasthan Royals skipper in India.

Sharing a picture of him with the late spinner, Tendulkar wrote, “Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Warne’s family shared a post from the cricketer’s official Twitter handle. “A legacy gives you a perspective on what’s important. It is about the richness of an individual’s life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on. Happy birthday – always in our hearts,” they wrote, followed by white heart emojis.

Remembering the legend, cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a message that read, “A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate.”

Warne died of a suspected heart attack while he was on a holiday in Thailand. In March, Warne was publicly honoured at a state memorial event at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

