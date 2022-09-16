Sachin Tendulkar shares in-flight pictures with cricket legends

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:54 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

The second edition of Road Safety World Series kick-started on September 10 in Kanpur, with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety.

Hyderabad: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to social media to share pictures with his fellow players amidst the Road Safety World Series season 2. The post featured plenty of cricketing legends travelling in a plane from all across the globe.

Along with Tendulkar, many other renowned and celebrated cricketers, including Australia’s Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Cameron White; Indian all-rounders Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, among others, can be seen in the pictures. Posting the images on social media, Tendulkar wrote, “Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?”

Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures? ✈️ 📸 🏏 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/EGednbOUkC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

The second edition of Road Safety World Series kick-started on September 10 in Kanpur, with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety. The series is taking place in four cities — Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England are among the teams taking part in the series. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh are taking part in the event from India. a