SAD chief Badal slams AAP govt for ‘reign of repression’ in Punjab

The same conspiracies were hatched and implemented by the Congress in the past and now the AAP govt is following their footsteps to set Punjab on fire, SAD chief Badal said

By PTI Published Date - 08:45 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

Chandigarh: Amid police action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday hit out at the AAP government for the alleged “undeclared emergency and reign of repression and terror let loose in the state”.

The SAD chief also warned against “dangerous conspiracies to defame the most patriotic Sikh community for communal polarization and electoral gains”.

“The same conspiracies were hatched and implemented by the Congress in the past and now the present regime is following in their footsteps to set Punjab on fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said whoever tries to vitiate the atmosphere of the state or divert it from the path of development, the AAP government will surely take strict action against them.

Dhaliwal said he has been continuously receiving calls from people from Punjab and abroad who have appreciated the Bhagwant Mann government for the action against “anti-social elements”.

Stating that Punjab is in the safe hands of Chief Minister Mann, Dhaliwal asserted that no anti-social element will be allowed to flourish in the state.

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

During the ongoing crackdown against elements of Amritpal-led ‘Waris Punjab De’ and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, the state police have so far arrested 114 people.

SAD chief Badal said the erstwhile government led by Parkash Singh Badal had pulled the state out of the “bloody cycle of terror and repression and started an era of peace and progress”.

“But the governments that followed have pushed the state back into the jaws of insecurity and repression reminiscent of the dark and tragic era of the 80’s,” he said in a statement.

The Akali president said the Sikhs are the most patriotic people and have made the greatest sacrifices for securing and safeguarding the Independence, unity and integrity of India and we “will do so again whenever the country needs it”.

“This is our country and the Sikhs need no certificate from anyone on their patriotism,” Badal said after an emergent meeting of senior leaders of the party.

He assured the people of Punjab that the SAD “will fight all forces out to disturb peace and harmony here, saying that the party is the champion of the rights and a “guarantor of peace and Sarbat da Bhala”.

Attacking the AAP government, Badal condemned the “indiscriminate arrests of innocent Sikh youths, especially the ‘Amritdhari’ youths on mere suspicion through extra-constitutional methods”.

He demanded the immediate release of all innocents arrested in the ongoing crackdown.

Earlier in the day, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami asked the Punjab government to stop arresting “innocent” Sikh youths.

Dhami strongly condemned the “excesses” being done by the police against Sikh youths in Punjab for the past few days.