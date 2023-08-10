Sahaja pair records upset win in WTA tennis tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli and her partner Kateryna Bondarenko recorded an upset victory over top seeds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli and her partner Kateryna Bondarenko recorded an upset victory over top seeds in the women’s doubles category to make it to the second round of the WTA $100k tennis tournament in Landisville, USA, on Thursday

The India-Ukraine duo got the better of top seeded Oksana Kalashnikova from Georgia and Iryna Shymanovich of Russia 6-4, 6-3.

However, the youngster, who recorded an upset win over fancied Bondarenko in the final qualifying round, lost to Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 in a close contest.

Results: Doubles first round: Sahaja Yamalapalli/Kateryna Bondarenko bt Oksana Kalashnikova/Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-3;

Singles first round: Sahaja Yamalapalli lost to Olivia Gadeck 6-3, 4-6, 5-7.