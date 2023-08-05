ITF Tennis tournament: Shrivalli Rashmikaa, Vaidehi pair settle for second place

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and partner Vaidhehi Chaudhari finished runners-up of the women’s doubles category

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and partner Vaidhehi Chaudhari finished runners-up of the women’s doubles category at the ITF World Tennis Tour President Cup Women $25000 tennis tournament at Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The third seeded Indian pair won the opening set 6-7 (5) but fell 6-3 and 10-5 in the next two sets in a closely contested tie against top seed Arakawa Haruna of Japan and Erika Sen of India.

Results: Arakawa Haruna (JPN) & Erika Sena (IND) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) & Vaidhehi Chaudhari (IND) (3) 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.