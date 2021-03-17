Sahara chief Subrata Roy takes first dose of Covid vaccine in Lucknow

“It is our duty to get vaccinated in order to strengthen the globe fight against Covid-19,” he said

Hyderabad: Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar has taken the first dose of Corona virus vaccine in Lucknow, on Tuesday.

He appealed to all eligible to take the vaccine and said that it is safe, effective and provides immunity. “It is our duty to get vaccinated in order to strengthen the globe fight against Covid-19,” he said.

