Sai Dharam Tej meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, discusses ways to combat child abuse

By IANS Published Date - 14 July 2024, 02:44 PM

Mumbai: Actor Sai Dharam Tej alias Sai Durgha Tej met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday to discuss strategies aimed at combating child abuse and the misuse of social media for such purposes.

The actor expressed his gratitude to the leader for dedicating time to address these critical issues.

Sai shared a photo with Reddy on X, where he is seen presenting flowers to the Chief Minister.

“Thank you Chief Minister @revanth_anumula Anna for giving me your valuable time to listen, understand and discuss the way forward to curb child abuse and misuse of social media for the same filth,” Sai wrote.

The actor also appreciated the Chief Minister for ensuring stringent rules and swift action to clinch a safer environment for children.

“Thanks for extending your highest assurance of stringent rules and action to make our society a safe place for children. May this be the big step towards change,” he added.

The 37-year-old actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the prompt response.

“My Heartful gratitude for the swift response and serving justice. The mission to stand up to with all my strength and integrity will continue. Jai Hind,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Sai Dharam Tej had raised concerns about child abuse on social media, condemning inappropriate content shared by Praneeth Hanumanthu, YouTuber involving a father and daughter.

Describing such incidents as “gruesome, disgusting, and scary,” Sai Tej wrote on X: “Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child safety is the need of the hour.”