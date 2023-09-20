Sai Pallavi joins cast of Chandoo Mondeti’s film with Naga Chaitanya

| Sai Pallavi Joins Cast Of Chandoo Mondetis Film With Naga Chaitanya

"The beautiful and talented @Sai_Pallavi92 joins the voyage of #NC23. Pre-production in full swing," Geetha Arts said in the post.

By PTI Updated On - 02:57 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: Actor Sai Pallavi is set to reunite with Naga Chaitanya after the 2021 Telugu film “Love Story” for another project, the makers said Wednesday.

Chandoo Mondeti, known for films such as Telugu titles “Premam” and the “Karthikeya” franchise, will direct the upcoming film.

Production house Geetha Arts, established by Allu Aravind, made the announcement on its official X page.

“Shoot begins soon. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @chandoomondeti #BunnyVas @GeethaArts @KarthikTheeda @bhanu_pratapa,” the banner said in the post.

Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 Tamil movie “Gargi”.