SalamAir set to restore operations to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: SalamAir, a low-cost airline based in the Sultanate of Oman, is set to recommence its operations to and from India. Effective December 16, SalamAir will resume its services with a focus on various Indian cities, notably Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.

The revived operations will see a frequency of four times a week between Muscat and Hyderabad, scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This re-entry into the Indian market is anticipated to reinvigorate convenient travel options for passengers seeking cost-effective yet reliable air travel between Oman and India.

Dr. Anwar Mohammed Al-Rawas, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at SalamAir, expressed his pleasure at this accomplishment. He emphasized the continuous support SalamAir receives from the Oman Civil Aviation Authority and its collaborative partnership with Oman Air.

“Together, we work hard to improve travel options and enhance the experiences of our valued guests,” stated Dr. Al-Rawas. “There is no doubt that these efforts are in line with achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040,” he added.