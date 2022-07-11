Salaman Rasoli helps underserved students across US get into medical professions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Salaman Rasoli is helping students pursue healthcare careers such as medical doctors, physician associates, nursing, pharmacy, and dental professions. Salaman’s amazing track record and his unique way of consulting have gained a lot of popularity amongst young students. He is specifically interested in helping those in underserved communities who are not fortunate enough to have the financial burden that comes with applying for these programs. In this interview, Salaman shares his thoughts and advice to students wishing to make medicine their career.

The strenuous and difficult process of becoming a good applicant for programs to accept students is becoming more difficult each year. This, in turn, puts even more of a burden on those who are coming from low-income households, such as myself.

Nobody knows this process better than Salaman, who is currently cardiothoracic surgery PA. Salaman graduated from UC Davis with honours, and he will tell you that it took more than dedication and intelligence to earn his. “In a lot of ways,” he says, “it just came down to balance.” He does not believe it needs to be the way it is portrayed socially, that pursuing a healthcare career will mean you are studying all day every day. Yes, you will need to study like crazy, and you need to be prepared to give it your all, but there are more efficient ways of using your time than just reading books and highlighting. That is why he pursued mentoring students who are currently in the process or just beginning their journey to becoming healthcare professionals.

Salaman started mentoring after working for a major test prep company during his undergrad, along with tutoring organic chemistry. He always had an entrepreneurial itch, and after finding the value in mentorship, Salaman decided to start his own consulting business with the goal of helping other pre-health care students achieve their dreams.

His Ultimate Advising program is meant to help students every step of the way. Salaman starts by providing every prospective student with a free private session to discuss where they are in their journey and how they are handling the current workload. He then creates modules unique to each individual and works with them towards the goal of getting into a program. In the past month, Salaman has reached thousands of students across social media and through his website.

Salaman has nearly 50,000 followers combined on his social media platforms. He has since been able to drive business towards his program through social media and now mentors hundreds of students through online platforms, hoping to reach more.

Salaman believes in evidence-based practice when it comes to studying. That is why he preaches about spaced repetition as the golden studying technique. This concept revolves around the frequent review of material in properly spaced intervals. The end goal? To continuously commit that information to long-term memory. He applies this to his students via constant quizzing and having them thoroughly research and review questions, with more emphasis on the questions they get wrong. This allows students to synthesize the material and think critically about why they got a wrong answer. This technique is equivalent to high-intensity interval training but for the brain. Focusing intensely for short periods of time, then breaking and circling back to the information later, overall helps with both focus and productivity. Salaman believes the times of reading long pages and highlighting are long gone and have been shown not to be as efficient.

Salaman’s goal for the next six months is to help two hundred students get into their specific healthcare-related school. “I believe that any student who is willing to ask for guidance and put in the work can get into a program on their first attempt,” Salaman says. “I am living proof of that but had to learn the process alone due to my socioeconomic background. There’s nothing better than getting those texts from students thanking me for helping them achieve their dreams. I am really lucky.”

