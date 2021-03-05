Salaries given to TSRTC staff

TSRTC Managing Director, Sunil Sharma said that around Rs.32 crore was recently deposited in the GPF account of the employees

Hyderabad: With proper planning along with savings and government budgetary support, salaries were given to all employees of Telangana State Road Transport Commissioner (TSRTC) on Friday.

TSRTC Managing Director, Sunil Sharma said that around Rs.32 crore was recently deposited in the GPF account of the employees. Regular video conferences are conducted with the staff and directions were given, which helped RTC to improve its financial health, he said.

“RTC staff was motivated to take up measures to improve the revenue of the corporation. During the Covid-19 time, the revenue had fallen to a low of around Rs.2 crore. Today, on an average, we are earning around Rs.11 crore revenue per day,” he added.

