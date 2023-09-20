Salman Khan performs Ganesh aarti with niece

A video shared by a celebrity pap page on Instagram called Instant Bollywood, showed Salman visiting his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home in Mumbai to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh with his family.

By IANS Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and close ones.

A video shared by a celebrity pap page on Instagram called Instant Bollywood, showed Salman visiting his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s home in Mumbai to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh with his family. There, he even performed the aarti for Ganpati bappa.

In the videos and pictures, Salman can be seen holding his niece, Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Aayat in his arms. He is also seen holding a metal thali with a lamp.

Salman and his niece Aayat were seen performing the aarti and people around them are singing. A glimpse of Salman’s father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan were also seen.

Others who were present from the ‘Khan’ daan included Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, his brother Sohail Khan and his younger son. Salim’s second wife and veteran actress Helen was also in attendance.

Other celebrities who attended the celebrations at Arpita’s home included Shamita Shetty, Iulia Vantur and Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in a special role.