‘Samahaara Theatre Festival’ in Hyderabad from March 21 to 23

Spanning multiple acts, the plays feature a range of genres including experimental, suspense, drama, oppression, and thought-provoking themes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:14 PM

Hyderabad: As part of its year-long 20th-anniversary celebrations, the Samahaara Theatre Group in the city is arranging the ‘Samahaara Theatre Festival’ from March 21 to 23 at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Lakdikapul. This event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture.

The three-day event will be hosting six plays showcasing the depth and diversity of talent and will be a unique and enriching experience for theatre enthusiasts. Spanning multiple acts, the plays feature a range of genres including experimental, suspense, drama, oppression, and thought-provoking themes.

Madabhushi Divakar Babu’s Telugu play ‘Kundeti Kommu’ and Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ will be performed on March 21. On March 22, audiences can witness Gollapudi Maruti Rao’s ‘Kallu’ and Swadesh Deepak’s Hindi play ‘Court Martial’. On March 23, the line-up includes Sunkara Satyanarayana and Vasireddy Bhaskar Rao’s ‘Maa Bhoomi’ and ‘Baby’, a multilingual play by Team Samahaara. All these plays will be directed by Rathna Shekar Reddy, the Founder and President of Samahaara.

Founded in 2004, Samahaara has produced nearly 200 plays to date and through initiatives like the Hyderabad Theatre Festivals, aim to actively promote local talent and contribute to the growth of the theatre community in the city.

For its 20th anniversary celebrations, the Theatre Group has announced a series of events, including play performances, theatre festivals, seminars, workshops, and more throughout the year. For further details and registrations, one can contact Ph.8341120303.