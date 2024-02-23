Uttar Dakshin’s Concert series now in Hyderabad featuring this year’s Grammy Award winner along with others

| Uttar Dakshins Concert Series Now In Hyderabad Featuring This Years Grammy Award Winner Along With Others

Joining them on stage are a lineup of accomplished accompanying artists, including Ojhas Adhiya on the tabla, Vidwan Jayachandra Rao on the mridangam, and Vidwan Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 04:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Uttar Dakshin concert, a classical music jugalbandi that celebrates musical diversity, as a part of the six city tour will be organised at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday, March 2.

The concert will present a duet featuring this year’s Grammy award winner Rakesh Chaurasia, on the flute, and illustrious Carnatic virtuoso, Dr. Jayanti Kumaresh, on the Saraswati Veena with solos followed by Jugalbandi.

The 13 th edition of Uttar Dakshin fosters regional harmony between North and South India through the melodic interplay of two distinct musical traditions adding depth and richness to the musical tapestry.

Uttar Dakshin is being organised on Hyderabad by Vivid Arts in collaboration with Surmandal, Hyderabad, LIC of India and ONGC. The tickets are available on BookMyShow.