Ekam Ardhanarishwaram to be held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:43 PM

Hyderabad: In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay, in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, is presenting a dance spectacle, ‘Ekam Ardhanarishwaram’ at Ravindra Bharathi on February 5.

The dance performance, conceptualized as a multilingual journey from form to formlessness, will unfold through depictions of Shiva and Parvati. The audience will be treated to portrayals of iconic divine forms such as Madurai Meenakshi Sundareshwara, Kashi Vishwanatha Annapoorna, Ujjain Mahakal Dakshineshwar Kali, Tuljapur Bhavani Shankar, and Alampur Jogulamba.

The grand finale of the evening will unfold with the portrayal of “Ardhanareeshwara,” a divine dance that embodies the union of Shiva and Parvati. Drawing inspiration from research conducted by Natyacharya Priyanka Bharde, this performance culminates in a breathtaking moment as Ardhanareeshwara gracefully dissolves into the Shiva linga.

The tickets for the event are priced at Rs 200 through Bookymyshow.