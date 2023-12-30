Harish Rao takes metro ride in Hyderabad

Harish Rao was running late for the American Telangana Association program at Ravindra Bharathi, so he boarded a metro to attend the event on time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:12 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao took a metro ride on Saturday from LB Nagar metro station to Lakdikapul metro station.

During his commute, he interacted with a few passengers.

Harish Rao, who had attended a program at Nagole Shilparam, was running late for the American Telangana Association program at Ravindra Bharathi.

He opted for the metro to save time and make it to the other program at Ravindra Bharathi.