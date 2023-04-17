Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes new face of Tommy Hilfiger

Dress to impress with this Tommy Hilfiger watch you see Samantha Prabhu wearing in the new Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 23 collection campaign.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:23 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Tommy Hilfiger, one of the world’s most recognised premium brands, stays trendy this Spring/Summer 2023 with their stylish, new watch collection, perfect for this time of the year. Having roped in celebrated actor and youth icon Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the brand’s new face, the Spring/Summer Tommy Hilfiger women’s watch collection blends versatile adventure with innovative elegance, featuring everyday casual, dressed, and sporty pieces with new details and unique designs.

Dress to impress with this Tommy Hilfiger watch you see Samantha Prabhu wearing in the new Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 23 collection campaign. A coin edge texture on the bezel and a dial featuring roman numerals make this timeless piece a must-have.

Choose your style, be it the gold-plated bracelet watch featuring a gold look dial, the two-tone steel and gold-plated watch adorned with the black dial, or the rose gold women’s watch with a silver-white dial.

Make a statement with a right watch that mixes effortless elegance with modern functionality. The rose gold watch features a warm grey dial which has been paired with an easy-to-wear rose gold mesh bracelet and jewelled beautifully with a crystal-accented bezel. Stylish, party-ready, and uniquely you on every occasion.