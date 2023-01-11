Sammed Shikharji protest: Jain community members take out huge rally in Hyderabad

The Jain community in Hyderabad has joined the protests across the country against the developments in the States of Jharkhand and Gujarat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Jain community in the city on Wednesday took out a rally protesting against incidents related to holy sites in Gujarat and Jharkhand.

The Jain community here has joined the protests across the country against the developments in the States of Jharkhand and Gujarat. While the outcry is against the Jharkhand government plans to develop Sammed Shikharji into a tourist attraction, in Gujarat, the protests are against alleged desecration of Jain Tirth Palitana Shikar Ji.

As part of the protests, Jains in large numbers took out a rally in Hyderabad from Feelkhana Jain Mandir to District Collector office. A memorandum was submitted by Jain Santh Tirthsunder Maharaj to Assistant Collector with the authorities assuring on forwarding the same to the Central government.

The Sanskar Soldiers who organised the rally said they were planning a fast, Amaran Anshan, in coming days.