Pratishta Mahotsav of five Jain Lords held in Hyderabad

Pratishta Mahotsav of five Jain Lords was held at the 206 years-old and the oldest of all Jain temples in the city at Dadawadi Karawan Jain Mandir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Devotees seen dancing in joy immediately after pran prathistan of 5 idols at dadawadi jain temple.

Hyderabad: Pratishta Mahotsav of five Jain Lords was held at the 206 years-old and the oldest of all Jain temples in the city at Dadawadi Karawan Jain Mandir.

The Pratishta of Lord Adinath Bhagwan (Charan Paduka), Lord Neminath (Charan Paduka), Dada Kushal Gurudev , Bhomiya Maharaj and Padmavati Mata was done ceremoniously in the presence of thousands of Jain devotees at the temple under the guidance of Acharya Shri Abhaysenji Marasaab (Monk).

Earlier on Sunday, the five idols were taken out in procession from nearby community hall. As a mark of respect, 72 hours of Akhand, a non-stop Jap began on Sunday morning.

For 3 lakh Jains in the city, there are four 100 plus-years-old Jain Temples. Other than Karwan Dadawadi Temple (206 years), the other three are Koti (146 years), Begum Bazar (196 years) and Tarlagadda (206 years), said Kushal Kankriya and Sushil Sancheti of the community.