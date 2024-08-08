Samosas become billion-dollar global snack

Hyderabad: Samosa has turned into a billion-dollar global snack and along with frozen samosas, frozen vegetarian biryani and curries are also hugely popular in countries with Indian Diaspora.

Participating in a seminar on Food Processing & Packaging and Global Trends here, Rupesh Patel, co-founder, Healthy Honest Foods, said Indian curries in the frozen form were also in huge demand wherever Indians and students are living. After the pandemic, Indian food is more accessible globally.

A lot of Indian companies that are exporting ready-to-eat food are exporting in frozen form. This trend is witnessing a huge demand in sales abroad, Patel said at the seminar organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), New Delhi and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida.

Providing insights into the growing global demand for Indian food products, Patel said, “not just Indians, but many foreigners are looking forward to this kind of food and has huge demand.”

TGFPS Director, Akhil Gawar, said the focus area of the Telangana government was food processing and helping farmers to improve their incomes and women’s empowerment.

Devansh Trivedi, Director Shanti Boilers & Pressure Vessels spoke on sustainability in food processing and packaging and discussed the critical role of sustainability in food production, shared best practices, and highlighted innovative approaches to ensure long-term food security

The seminar was organised as part of the roadshow in the backdrop of the Indus Food Manufacturing exhibition to be held from January 9 to 11, 2025 in Yashobhoomi, IICC New Delhi.