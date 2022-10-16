Math concepts made simple with these sample questions

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. The ratio of the quantities of sugar, in which sugar costing 20 per kg and 15 per kg should be mixed so that there will be neither loss nor gain on selling the mixed sugar at the rate of 16 per kg, is?

a) 4 : 1 b) 3 : 1 c) 2 :1 d) 1 : 4

Ans: d

Solution:

Let x kg of sugar costing 20/ kg and y kg of sugar costing 15/kg are mixed.

According to the question,

20x 15y = 16 (x y)

20x 15y = 16x 16y

20x – 16x = 16y – 15y

4x = y

Therefore, x/y = 1/4

or 1 : 4

2. The ratio, in which tea costing 192 per kg is to be mixed with tea costing 150 per kg so that the mixed tea, when sold for 194.40 per kg, gives a profit of 20%, is?

a) 5 : 2 b) 3 : 5 c) 2 : 5 d) 5 : 3

Ans: c

Solution:

By the rule of alligation, CP of

Mixed tea = 100/120 × 194.40

Tea of type I Tea of type II

192 150

162

162 – 150 = 12 192 – 162 = 30

Required ratio = 12/30 = 2/5

or 2 : 5

3. In what ratio Darjeeling tea costing 320 per kg be mixed with Assam tea costing 250 per kg so that there is a gain of 20% by selling the mixture at 324 per kg?

a) 5 : 3 b) 5 : 2 c) 2 : 5 d) 3 : 5

Ans: c

Solution:

CP of the mixture

324 × 100/ 120 = Rs 270

320 250

270

270–250 = 20 320–270 = 50

Required ratio = 2 : 5

4. In what ratio must a grocer mix tea at 60 a kg, and 65 a kg, so that by selling the mixture at 68.20 a kg, he may gain 10%?

a) 3 : 1 b) 3 : 4 c) 3 : 5 d) 3 : 2

Ans: d

Solution:

SP of 1 kg mixture

= 68.20, Gain = 10%

CP of 1 kg mixture

= Rs (68.20 × 100/110) = Rs 62

By the rule of alligation,

C.P of 1 kg tea C.P of 1 kg tea

of 1st kind of 2nd kind

Rs 62

65 -62 = 3 62 – 60 = 2

Required ratio = 3 : 2

5. 7 kg of tea costing 280 per kg is mixed with 9 kg of tea costing 240 per kg. The average price per kg of the mixed tea is?

a) 255.50 b) 257.50 c) 267.20 d) 265.50

Ans: b

Solution:

Average price of blended tea

= (280 × 7 240 × 9) / 16

= (1960 2160) / 16

= 4120 / 16

= 257.50 kg

To be continued…