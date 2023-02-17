Samsung launches S23 series in Hyderabad

Samsung team attended the event and the first sale device was handed over to a customer by RSM Sumit Kukreja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched its flagship series S23 in the Hyderabad market. At the launch event at Master Telecommunications, Punjagutta, the Samsung team attended the event and the first sale device was handed over to a customer by RSM Sumit Kukreja.

Master Telecommunications’ proprietor, Sameer Mohammed, expressed his delight at the launch of the sale in his showroom at midnight.

The S23 series was officially unveiled at a global event in San Francisco on February 1, and pre-orders began at the same time. The flagship series includes the S23, S23 , and the S23 Ultra in Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream colour variants with a matte finish. Compared to its predecessor, the S22, the device boasts numerous improvements, such as advanced camera and processor technologies.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200MP Wide Camera captures high-resolution photos with an unprecedented level of large-scale colour and detail for a smartphone.

The Samsung team, consisting of Nagur Moula, Sachin Jain, and Sudheer, attended the event along with distributor Anil Kumar. All the Series devices are available for sale at Master Telecommunications, said Sameer Mohammed.