| Samuthirakanis Bilingual Film Vimanam To Hit The Screens On June 9 Watch Take Off Promo

Samuthirakani’s bilingual film ‘Vimanam’ to hit the screens on June 9; watch ‘take off’ promo

The film will also mark the comeback of actor Meera Jasmine to the big screen.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:18 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: ‘Vimanam’, starring Samuthirakani, is all set to hit the theatres on June 9. The forthcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual is also a comeback film for ‘Bhadra’ actor Meera Jasmine. The ‘take-off promo’ of the film was recently unveiled and is already endearing movie buffs with heart-warming characters and situations.

According to the promo, the movie revolves around Samuthirakani, who plays Veerayya, a middle-aged single parent with a disability, and his 7-year-old son Raju, essayed by Master Dhruvan.

The take-off promo showcases a heartening conversation between the duo, about the significance of wishes. While the child desires to soar high in an aeroplane and witness the world from above the sky, his father acknowledges and values his wish, even though he cannot afford it owing to financial constraints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Korrapati Creative Works (@kkcreativeworks)

Written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, the film is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati under Kiran Korrapati Creative Works. Charan Arjun scored the music and Vivek Kalepu is the cinematographer. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Ramakrishna and Dhanraj play also play pivotal roles in the film.