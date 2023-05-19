Sandeep Modi, creator of ‘The Night Manager’, is all set for show’s second part

Hyderabad: ‘The Night Manager’ managed to woo the audiences and leave them wanting for more. The thrilling drama proved that audiences approve of a gripping drama always. Few makers succeed in striking a chord with the audiences. One of them is Sandeep Modi. Basking in the success of the much-celebrated show ‘The Night Manager’, Sandeep is currently gearing up for the launch of the second part of the series, which is an adaptation of a BBC show of the same name.

One of the emerging directors of the Indian entertainment industry, Sandeep continues to garner accolades for giving two of the biggest OTT shows. His gripping direction is accredited with the massive success of the Sushmita Sen-starrer ‘Aarya’ and now, ‘The Night Manager’.

Sandeep, the show’s creator and director, has successfully managed to win over the audiences with the first part of the high-octane drama.

As the release date for the second part has recently been announced, Sandeep shares his delight. “The response to the first part was stupendous. We are chuffed to bring the second part to the audiences. Wherever we go, we are asked, ‘Second part kab aa raha hai?’ It’s almost like ‘Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’ Such adulation is heart-warming. It has happened for the first time in India wherein a show has been split like this and yet has received so much love. It’s been a roller coaster ride for me.”

‘The Night Manager’ is a Hindi adaptation of the British show of the same name, which, in turn, was a screen adaptation of the novel by John le Carre. The opulent drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

The first part of the show made it to an illustrious list of most-watched Indian series alongside ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992’, ‘Farzi’ to name a few and has also been regarded as the most watched show on Disney+ Hotstar. The second part of the much-awaited show is all set to release on June 30 this year.