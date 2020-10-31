Sangakkara wants Dhoni to play competitive cricket before IPL next year

“He will of course be disappointed with his personal form but with only one game to go, I don’t think there is any point in trying to salvage that.”

By | Published: 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have failed to make it to playoffs for the first time in IPL history and their skipper MS Dhoni is struggling with the bat. With no match practice between the 2019 World Cup and IPL, Dhoni failed to get into shape ahead of the tournament.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara felt Dhoni needs to play some competitive cricket ahead of next IPL. “He will of course be disappointed with his personal form but with only one game to go, I don’t think there is any point in trying to salvage that. It’s about winning games. He can address it after he goes and comes back next year,” Sangakkara said.

“But what he has to do is to play some more super-competitive cricket in between. You can’t have long gaps between your IPL seasons, not playing international cricket or not playing regional or first-class cricket. He has got to be super competitive and play competitive cricket to be in form. I am sure Dhoni is hungry to keep playing,” says Kumar Sangakkara.

