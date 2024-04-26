| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Air Cooler Shop In Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 12:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an air-cooler shop at Kukatpally on Friday. No casualties were reported.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap.

The flames spread to the tyre puncture shop and the parking area of the Kukatpally traffic police and damaged few vehicles.

Fire and thick smoke engulfed in the surroundings and three fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire in an hour.

The worth of the property which was damaged was to be estimated.

The Kukatpally police are investigating.