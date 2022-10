Sangareddy: 75-year-old man falls to death in well

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

The body of Maqbool Ali is being taken out from well at Chinna Hyderabad in Sangareddy district, on Tuesday. The victim was Maqbool Ali, a cattle herder from Bandeli Colony in Zaheerabad town.

Sangareddy: A-75-year-old man drowned in an agriculture well at Chinna Hyderabad in Zaheerabad Mandal in Sangareddy district.

The victim was Maqbool Ali, a cattle herder from Bandeli Colony in Zaheerabad town. While grazing his cattle, he accidentally slipped into the well on the farm of K Anjaiah of Chinna Hyderabad. The body was later retrieved from the well. A case was registered.