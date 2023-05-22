Sangareddy auto driver’s innovative solution for summer heat

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Sangareddy: B Mallesham, a 45-year-old auto driver from Machireddpally in Nawabpet Mandal of Vikarabad district, has become an inspiration with his creative solution to beat the scorching summer heat.

Having driven an auto for more than two decades in Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts to sustain his livelihood, Mallesham encountered the challenge of enduring the sweltering heat while sitting in his auto during April and May.

Despite facing financial constraints that hindered him from converting his auto into an air-conditioned vehicle, Mallesham came up with a unique idea to keep his auto cool.

Inspired by the wisdom of his elders who used to plant paddy or wheat grains around clay pots to maintain their coolness during summer, he decided to grow paddy and wheat on the roof of his auto.

Every March, Mallesham purchases seeds and prepares his auto for the nursery.

He lays a mat filled with cocopeat and sows the seeds, covering them with another mat. Within a week, the seeds sprout, creating a green oasis on top of his auto. Speaking to Telangana Today, Mallesham shared that the temperature inside his auto was consistently 5 to 10 degrees lower than the outside temperature, offering a refreshing experience for his passengers.

Passengers have been captivated by Mallesham’s innovative approach, often taking selfies with him and his auto after enjoying a cool ride. Initially, he cultivated the nursery on the roof above the driver’s seat for a couple of years, using a small mat. However, this year he extended the nursery to cover the entire auto, ensuring a cool experience for all his passengers.

Recognizing the impact of his idea, another auto driver from the old city approached Mallesham for advice and successfully replicated the concept this season. While it costs Mallesham Rs.1,500 each season, he believes that the comfort it provides far exceeds the money spent during the summer.