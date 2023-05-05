SIT arrests two more persons in TSPSC paper leak case

SIT probing the TSPSC exam paper leak case has arrested two more persons in connection with the case on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case has arrested two more persons in connection with the case on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Bhagwant, who works in the office of Vikarabad Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), and his brother Ravi Kumar, a government job aspirant from Vikarabad.

SIT officials said Bhagwant had purchased a question paper of Assistant Engineer (AE) exam from Dhakya Nayak, one of the suspects, for Ravi Kumar. Bhagwant transferred Rs.2 lakh into Nayak’s bank account for the same.

With these fresh arrests, the total number of persons arrested so far in the case has risen to 21.

