Sangareddy: Cops nab seasoned burglar, recover 55 tulas of gold

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Sangareddy: The Sadasivapet Police have nabbed a seasoned burglar and recovered 55 tulas of gold ornaments and 2.85 lakh cash from him. According to SP M Ramana Kumar, Sadasivapet Police led by Inspector K Naveen Kumar and SI P Sudharshan have taken one Kuchaboyina Nagaraju (44) into custody while he was moving suspiciously in Sastry Road of Sadasivapet town on Monday late night.

Nagaraju of Tenugollapally village in Kondapur Mandal is a seasoned burglar. He was arrested on the charges of theft in the past. On his release from jail on April 30, 2022, Nagaraju started working as a centering worker. However, he continued his old profession of looting the houses to meet the needs of his lavish lifestyle. He has stolen valuables from a house on August 21 in Sangareddy town and looted another house in Sadasivapet town on August 23. Following a complaint from these two house owners, the Sadasivapet Police have registered a case. Nagaraju has been remanded.

Also Read Temple burgled by unidentified miscreants in Sangareddy