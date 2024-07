Temple hundi stolen in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Four miscreants arrived at the temple on two bikes and lifted the hundi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 01:19 PM

The entire act of the miscreants was recorded on CCTV cameras.

Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants stole the hundi from the goddess Durga temple at Nandigama village in Patancheru mandal on Wednesday midnight.

Four miscreants arrived at the temple on two bikes and lifted the hundi.

The BDL Bhanur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The entire act of the miscreants was recorded on CCTV cameras.