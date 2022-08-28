Temple burgled by unidentified miscreants in Sangareddy

Burglars have decamped with 950 grams silver, and 5-gram gold ornaments and Pancha Loha idols of presiding deities from Sita Rama Swamy Temple at Masaipet Mandal.

Sangareddy: Some unidentified miscreants have decamped with 950 grams silver, and 5-gram gold ornaments and Pancha Loha idols of presiding deities weighing 24 kgs from Sita Rama Swamy Temple at Bommaram village of Masaipet Mandal in the early hours of Sunday.

According to priest Kasula Ramachandra Murthy, his wife Mridula reached the temple to clean the premises when she found the gates opened. Alerted by Mridula, Murthy and other elders in the village reached the temple and examined the premises. They found four silver crowns of presiding deities, silver nagabaranam, collectively weighing 950 grams, and two gold chains weighing 5 grams and Panchaloha Idols of presiding deities missing.

Murthy said that he had locked the temple on Saturday night at 8 PM and his wife found the gates opened at 5.30 am on Sunday. Following a complaint from the Priest, Masaipet Police reached the place and examined the premises. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.