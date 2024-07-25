Transco and Genco CMD Ronald Rose makes surprise visit to SPDCL stores in Sangareddy

Reviewing the stock position of major materials, the Secretary directed the officials to maintain sufficient rolling stock of equipment such as distribution transformers, energy meters, poles, conductors and others.

Published Date - 25 July 2024

Transco and Genco CMD Ronald Rose

Sangareddy: Transco and Genco CMD Ronald Rose made a surprise visit to the TGSPDCL’s district stores here on Thursday and directed the superintending engineer and other staff to maintain sufficient material stocks in the store. Rose was accompanied by TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui.

He specifically directed SE operations (Sangareddy) to appoint feeder-wise nodal officers to closely monitor the power supply position on each 11-KV feeder to take up rectification action immediately whenever a problem arises, duly fixing the responsibility for any negligence or lapses.

Keeping in view of the ongoing Vanakalam season and to provide quality and reliable supply to the farming community, Rose instructed to replace the failed distribution transformers within 24 hours in the urban areas and within 48 hours in rural areas.

During the inspection, he reiterated that all field engineers should stay at their headquarters and continue to strive hard to take all required measures to maintain quality and reliable power supply throughout the State.