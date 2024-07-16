Sangareddy: Father axed to death after scolding son for watching TV

The victim, Modde Maruthi (65), died on the spot when his son Narsappa (20), attacked him with an axe in Kangti mandal on Tuesday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 06:54 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a youngster axed his father to death after the latter reprimanded him for sitting glued to the television set all the time at Chowkanpally in Kangti mandal on Tuesday evening.

The victim was Modde Maruthi (65) while the accused was his son Narsappa (20). Narsappa reportedly picked up an argument when his father asked him to stop watching TV. In a fit of rage, Narsappa picked up an axe and attacked Maruthi indiscriminately. He died on the spot with serious bleeding injuries.

Police have registered a case and shifted the body to the area hospital in Narayankhed for postmortem.