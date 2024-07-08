Sangareddy: Havelighanpur SI, Scribe nabbed by ACB

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 07:41 PM

Sangareddy: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday nabbed Havelighanpur Sub-inspector Karre Anand Goud while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a truck owner through a journalist.

ACB officials also took the Kamareddy-based journalist, Mohammad Masthan, into custody. Officials continued searches at the police station till evening.

According to ACB officials, Anand Goud had seized a sand-laden truck of one Poola Gangadhar, a resident of Koligadda in Medak town on June 26. When he approached the SI seeking release of his vehicle, the SI allegedly demanded Rs.30,000 as bribe from him. Unable to pay the amount, Gangadhar approached the ACB officials on June 29. An ACB team led by DSP Sudarshan then laid a trap to nab the SI on Monday. However, the SI asked Gangadhar to hand over the amount to Masthan. Gangadhar went along the Bodhan road to meet Masthan a kilometre away from the police station following this. The ACB team followed him and caught Masthan while accepting the amount. Later, they took Masthan to the police station. A probe is on.