Sangareddy: In a rare tribute, classmates to set up two libraries in memory of their friend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Daram Praveen

Sangareddy: In a rarest tribute to their classmate, a team of his Xth Classmates have joined hands to set up two libraries cum study centres in two government schools in Narayankhed area by spending over Rs 4 lakh. Daram Praveen (36) of Narayankhed town died of Covid-19 in 2021 during the second wave. His friends wanted to do something in his memory. When Praveen’s close friend and a lecturer P Havappa had suggested that they would set up a library in memory of Praveen, everyone in the group obliged. Since one of their classmates Dr Sudhakar Nayak has founded Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) to set up libraries in government schools across Sangareddy district, they have decided to collaborate with SGSF to set up the library.

As their call elicited a great response from his friends and family members, they have gathered Rs 2.07 lakh until Thursday morning. While Havappa donated Rs 50,000, Praveen’s relatives contributed Rs 70,000. Speaking to Telangana Today Havappa has said that they had their schooling in Pragathi Vidyalayam in Narayankhed town. Since Praveen was an affable personality, Havappa said that Praveen had many friends. After completing his studies, Praveen had settled down as software engineer in Hyderabad. When he was leading a peaceful life, tragedy struck the family in the form of Coronavirus. He died of Covid-19 during the second wave in 2021. Initially, Praveen’s friends had a plan to set up only one library but they have decided to make it two libraries because they had got overwhelming response friends and relatives.

Praveen’s parents Daram Lakshman and Prameela were also willing to contribute their part to set up these two libraries. SGSF founder Dr Nayak, who also donated Rs 25,000, has said that they decided to set up these libraries cum study centres in ZPHS Narayankhed and ZPHS Kangti. While Narayankhed school was having a mammoth 1,200 strength, the Kangti school was having 700 students. He further said that they were preparing to open the libraries by the time the school were opened during the second week of June. They will also appoint a librarian at these two libraries to maintain them. Praveen’s parents have thanked his friends for their rare gesture.