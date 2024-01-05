Karimnagar: Libraries to inculcate reading habits among govt school students

Education department is establishing libraries in the name of ‘Reading Corners’ in primary, upper primary and high schools across the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Karimnagar: To develop knowledge among the students by inculcating reading habits right from childhood, the state government has come up with an innovative idea to establish libraries in government schools.

Education department is establishing libraries in the name of ‘Reading Corners’ in primary, upper primary and high schools across the state. Books have been supplied to schools developed under the ‘Mana Vooru Mana Badi’ programme. Moreover, a separate period has also been allocated for book reading. Books have already been supplied to some schools in the first phase. In Karimnagar, 608 schools got books in the first phase and 868 schools have been shortlisted for the second phase.

Education department with the support of two organisations such as Room to Read and National Book Trust is supplying books. Teachers were already given training about the maintenance of libraries and book preservation. 240 different types of books, carpets and nine wall papers would be supplied to each school. 2.08 lakh books would be supplied to 868 schools in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Six types of books for different levels of students were printed with attractive color pictures. Child literate, painting, stories, literature and other books were published to develop knowledge among the students.

The highest of 402 schools were selected in Jagtial followed by Karimnagar-262, Peddapalli-151 and Rajanna-Sircilla-53.