Sangareddy: LPG cylinder explodes, no casualties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Sangareddy: An LPG cylinder exploded in an apartment cellar in Raghavendra Colony under Ameenpur Police Station limits on Wednesday.

No one were injured in the incident. The residents of the apartment said a short circuit close to the cylinder could have triggered the explosion.