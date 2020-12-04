Sangareddy: Man kills wife over petty issues

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Sangareddy: In a fit of rage, a man killed his wife at Ganesh Nagar in Sanagreddy town on Friday. The victim was identified as Kunchala Krishnaveni (40).

According to Sangareddy Rural Police, the accused Kunchala Venkateshwarlu used to quarrel with his wife Krishnaveni over petty issues. The wife and husband entered into such an argument on Friday morning when Venkateshwarlu attacked Krishnaveni with a pestle.

However, the accused, who took the body to Government Hospital Sanagreddy, after cleaning the bloodstains at home, has tried to show it as an accident. But, he has confessed that he has killed his wife in a fit of rage during the police inquiry. A case was registered and Venkateshwarlu was taken into custody.

