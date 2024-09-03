Sangareddy: Nallavagu project brimming with heavy inflows

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 10:34 AM

Sangareddy: The Nallavagu project, the only medium irrigation project in the district, began overflowing on Tuesday. The project was receiving 5,647 cusecs of water flow from upstream due to continuous rains.

The project, built on the Nallavagau stream, a tributary of river Godavari, attained its full reservoir level of 747 MCft in the early hours. The project has 6,030 acres of ayacut under it.

The brimming reservoir had brought the smiles back on the faces of ayacut farmers.