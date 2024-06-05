| Sangareddy Police Arrest 10 On The Charge Of Attacking People In Bid To Grab Land

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 07:01 PM

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have nabbed 10 persons on the charge of attacking the people in a bid to grab a piece of land from their possession at Khammampally village in Munipally mandal.

According to Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh, Atriya Infra Private Limited MD MRS Varma, a resident of Banjara Hills, struck a deal with one Pendyala Harinath Babu, a resident of Kukatpally, to buy him some 100 acres of land in Munipally mandal for Rs 30 crore besides providing infrastructure facilities in the land.

However, Varma had just registered 70 acres of land on Harinath’s name, delaying the registration of another 30 acres. Meanwhile, Harinath had found 10 out of 70 acres of land registered on his name were also registered on another person’s name.

To safeguard his land, Harinath had laid fencing around the land by employing some personnel. Varma had roped in some 10 gundas to threaten them and stop the work.

Varma’s men had attacked Harinath’s employees on May 26 and damaged the fencing. Following a complaint by site engineer Gadiparthi Ravindra Babu, Munipally Police have nabbed 10 persons in this connection. However, Varma and several other persons were still absconding.

SP Rupesh has suggested the people settle their land disputes in the court. He has warned of serious action if anyone resorts to such attacks.