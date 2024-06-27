Hyderabad weekend guide: Exciting events to explore this weekend

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 27 June 2024, 03:15 PM

From music and art to emotional well-being and comedy, there’s something happening in the city for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some of the must-attend happenings.

The Circle:

Dedicated to women exploring and understanding both simple and complex emotions, this workshop aims to create a supportive community where participants can share their experiences and gain insights into emotional well-being.

When: June 30, 6 to 8 pm

Where: Renao cafe, Madhapur

Registrations: Check out the Instagram handle of Women@Communitie

VOS Jam:

Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a novice, this jam session offers a vibrant opportunity for music enthusiasts to play and enjoy music, regardless of skill level.

When: June 29, 3 pm

Where: The Cour cafe, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Check out www.voiceofstrings.com/

Art Slam:

Art lovers can immerse themselves in creativity at the Art Slam. This event features a vibrant flea market where attendees can shop for unique art pieces, participate in workshops, and engage with fellow art enthusiasts.

When: June 29, 12 pm to June 30, 9 pm

Where: The NRB Den, Bowenpally

Registrations: Check out the Instagram @thenrbden

LITJAM:

The mini concert promises a room filled with laughter, guitar strums, impromptu dances, and various vocal and guitar performances. Anyone with a love for music to join and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

When: June 30, 5.30 pm

Where: Panchatantra, Begumpet

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Naveen Richard stand-up live:

Comedy fans are in for a treat with Naveen Richard’s stand-up show in the city. Known for his sharp wit and quick improvisation, Richard’s crowdwork show will involve the audience, creating spontaneous humor and hilarious moments.

When: June 30, 8 pm

Where: District 150, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Bookgasm:

Join fellow bibliophiles at the ultimate book lover’s gathering for an evening of conversations, icebreakers, games, and bookish fun. The event allows you to connect with other book lovers, share your favorite reads, and participate in a book exchange.

When: June 27 to July 2, 6 to 8 pm

Where: The Gallery Café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider