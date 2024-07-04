Agriculture Minister Tummala conducts surprise inspection, warns late comers

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao during the surprise inspection, in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Insisting the need for full and timely attendance of government employees, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday said that working together in office will help address the issues of people coming to their notice promptly.

The Minister, who made a surprise visit to the Agriculture Department office near LB Stadium, was upset with the poor attendance. He could find only a few of the staff members in their seats at the time of his visit.

He wanted them to be in office in time from Friday, otherwise, the department would not hesitate to initiate action, he warned. The Minister wanted the Director of Agriculture to submit a report by monitoring the attendance pattern of the staff.