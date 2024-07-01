Drunk college bus driver detained in Sangareddy

The bus was picking up students of the BVRIT Engineering College in Narsapur of Medak district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 05:04 PM

Sangareddy: The driver of a private engineering college bus tested positive in a drunk driving test by the police on Monday morning.

The driver was detained after the Sangareddy police stopped the vehicle and tested the driver on the bypass road in Sangareddy town. The bus was picking up students of the BVRIT Engineering College in Narsapur of Medak district. The driver was Isfak Ahmed (45), a resident of Gurunanak Colony in Sadasivapet town. The police seized the bus and detained the driver, who was later produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Sangareddy Traffic Inspector Suman and Patancheru Traffic Inspector Lalu Nayak conducted the drunk driving tests for school and college bus drivers in Sangareddy and Patancheru towns on Monday morning. Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh asked all managements to conduct drunk drive tests on all drivers before they were handed over the vehicles during the morning and evening hours to avoid any untoward incidents. Stating that the police would act on strictly on drunk drivers, the SP said they would seize the vehicles besides arresting the drivers.