Sangareddy: Police arrest two on charges of attacking couple in Zaheerabad

The two, Mohammad Sufiyan and Mohammad Sameer, were arrested and produced before court.
Sangareddy: The Zaheerabad Police arrested two persons on charges of teasing and attacking a couple who were walking in Shanthi Nagar on Sunday night.
Following a complaint from the victims, Sub-inspector Srikanth said they had checked CCTV footage and found two youths from Zaheerabad town misbehaving with the woman and beating her husband for objecting.
The two, Mohammad Sufiyan and Mohammad Sameer, were arrested and produced before court. They were remanded in judicial custody.