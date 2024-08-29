Sangareddy: Police burns down seized ganja worth 3.75 cr

In the presence of Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh, the police burnt 950.28 Kg of ganja and 13.99 kg of alprazolam at a pharmaceutical company in the Pashamyalaram industrial area on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 06:05 PM

Ganja Is Being Burnt In A Furnace At Pharma Company 515

Sangaredddy: Sangareddy police destroyed a huge amount of drugs seized in various raids across the district over a period of time at a pharmaceutical company on Thursday.

The worth of burnt drugs is put at Rs 3.75 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Rupesh said that they had seized the ganja and alprazolam in 13 raids in various places. He said that they would take stern action against those who were transporting or selling the ganja or other drugs.

Rupesh called upon the parents to be watchful of their wards since many youngsters. He said that they would also file cases against those who were caught consuming ganja in the days to come. ASP Sanjeeva Rao, DSPs Ravindar Reddy, Sataiah Goud, and others were present. (EOM)