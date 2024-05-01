Sangareddy police bust gang selling unoccupied plots

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh is producing accused before media in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy police on Wednesday arrested three persons, who were allegedly creating fake documents and forging signatures of owners to sell plots.

The accused were Durga Prasad, Subba Rao and Ravi Goud, residents of Patancheru. The three were arrested in a similar cheating case on April 20. During inquiry, the police found that they had cheated multiple people over a period of time. They sold 15 to 20 plots for about Rs.15 crore. All these plots sold were located in Ameenpur and Rameshwaram Banda.

Producing the accused before the media in Sangareddy on Wednesday, SP Chennuri Rupesh said they had forged Aadhar cards and got fake death certificates of plot holders to sell the lands to other persons. They focused on plots which were not occupied for a long time and then would create a fake death certificate in the name of the plot owner. They also forged documents producing some persons as legal heirs of the plot owner.

“The accused lured some innocents by offering Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000 to act as legal heirs of the plot owners during the transactions,” he said, asking the people to carefully examine documents before purchasing land.