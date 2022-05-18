Sangareddy Police detain three drug peddlers under PD Act

Sanagreddy Police are handing over the proceedings of PD Act to three Ganja smugglers at Sangareddy district Jail on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have invoked PD Act against three seasoned smugglers who were caught smuggling 140 KGs of dry ganja in an SUV in March month this year.

The three accused were Sunil Baban Shinde of Maharashtra, Kamalesh Kumar Siva Murty Sharma of Uttar Pradesh, and Ade Raju of Kasargutty village in Sangareddy district. The prime accused in the case was not yet arrested. In a press statement on Wednesday, SP M Ramana Kumar said that they invoked the PD Act on May 13.

