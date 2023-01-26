Sangareddy: Sarpanch keeps promise of money to girl children born last year

He promised last year on Republic Day to deposit Rs.10,116 in the name of each girl child born until January 26, 2023.

Gaddapaotharam Sarpanch P Prakash Chary is presenting postal account documnets to parents of the girl children at his village in Jinnaram Mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: With an objective to support parents of girl children, Sarpanch of the Gaddapotharam village in Jinnaram Mandal, P Prakash Chary had promised last year on Republic Day to deposit Rs.10,116 in the name of each girl child born until January 26, 2023.

He did this in the post office by opening Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana (SSY) accounts. Gaddapotharam Panchayat, which comprises the four hamlets of Chettla Potharam, Kistyaipally, and Allinagar, 12 girl children being born in the last year, and on Thursday, Prakash Chary invited the parents of these 12 children as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

He then presented the SSY account certificates to them after depositing the amounts in the names. Speaking on the occasion, Chary said it was time to support parents of girl children because there was considerable gender inequality in India.

The Sarpanch’s gesture won the praise of all the villagers.