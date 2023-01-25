Telangana: Narayankhed artist writes National Anthem on sacred fig leaf

Shiva Kumar, known for carving pictures on leaves, wrote the entire national anthem in Telugu on the leaf

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Artist Gundu Shiva Kumar carved national anthem on sacred fig tree leaf ahead of Republic Day.

Sangareddy: Noted artist from Narayankhed in Sangareddy, Gundu Shiva Kumar, has carved the national anthem on a sacred fig leaf a day ahead of the Republic Day.

Speaking to Telangana Today, he said many people had put efforts to make India the largest democracy in the world by writing the best Constitution on this special day. Kumar said he wanted to pay a tribute to all such persons on the eve of Republic Day. He said that it took three hours to complete the work on Wednesday.